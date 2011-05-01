Trendspotting: Curating

Curating:

Curating: Cupboard

Tastes to Try Now

F&W's Executive Food Editor, Tina Ujlaki, tastes dozens of new foods each month. Her favorites: Dried chickpeas. © Petrina Tinslay.

Dried Chickpeas These Idaho legumes have a fantastically fresh flavor and make amazing broth. $7 for 2 lbs; chefshop.com.

Salumi Newcomer Olli Salumeria's entire range of cured meats is incredible, especially the salamis and the Mangalitsa lardo. From $10.50; ollisalumeria.com.

Toma Cheese Point Reyes's new mild and buttery semihard farmstead Toma is the perfect breakfast cheese. $20 per lb; pointreyescheese.com.

Crostini Superthin, crisp crackers in savory-sweet flavors (like cranberry, rosemary and pecan) from a Bay Area bakery. $7 for 4 oz; rusticbakery.com. Bacon jam. © Petrina Tinslay.



Bacon Jam Skillet Street Food's condiment is a meaty hit of smoke and sweetness in a jar. It's great with goat cheese and mesclun on a toasted baguette, left. Try it on turkey or grilled cheese sandwiches. $14 for 8 oz; skillet baconjam.com.



Recipes

Couscous Salad with Zucchini and Roasted Almonds Bklyn Larder sells fantastic prepared foods and locally sourced products. This recipe is from its upcoming cookbook. © Petrina Tinslay



Warm Scallop Salad with Mushrooms and Zucchini Jon David Headrick imports boutique Loire Valley wines. F&W's Marcia Kiesel pairs scallops with his 2009 Domaine Vacheron Sancerre Blanc.



Curating: Design

Here, F&W Style Editor Jessica Romm's top new finds for the table (starting at $26), and the items that two global tastemakers are bringing through customs now.

Global Style Finds

Curator Jessica Romm travels the world for photo shoots, shopping as she goes.

Photos below (l to r) courtesy of: Sieger, Gretel Home, Normann-Copenhagen, Thomas Eyck. Handpainted Plate

Sieger by Furstenberg's whimsical porcelain plate designs now include butterflies in the company's signature cobalt blue. $300; fitzsu.com. Tray

U.K. designer Michael Angove prints digital drawings on trays. From $32; gretelhome.com. Trivet

A German-designed nylon model folds for easy storage. $26; normann-copenhagen.com. Gravy Boat

Dutch designer Aldo Bakker makes each pourer by hand in silver. $4,125; thomaseyck.com.



Indian Style Finds

Curator Textile genius John Robshaw has a new online shop, Souk. johnrobshaw.com.

Photos below courtesy of Jon Robshaw. Regal Chair

Fit for a raja: This hand-carved chair is coated in stamped metal; its cushion is covered with Robshaw's block-print fabric. $1,400. Floral Pot

Marble Nagfani pots are from the Indian province of Nagaland. From $450. Rali Blanket

These traditional quilts, made from colorful vintage fabrics, originated in western India. $475.



European Style Finds

Curators Exmagazine editors Chris and Sue Ellibee run europeanmarket.us.

Photos below courtesy of Europeanmarket. Weekend Tote Discovered in Switzerland: canvas mailbags turned into duffels with leather handles and piping for durability. $184. Milk Chocolate Switzerland's Aeschbach blends excellent chocolate with sea salt. $6 for 3.5 oz. Antique Cruet The Ellibees found this 19th-century blown-glass cruet in a Paris antiques market. $27. D'Arbo Fruit Jam A not-too-sweet Austrian spread; great for breakfast with a semihard, mild cheese. $5.



Curating: Travel

Loh Lik Peng commissioned a different firm to design each of the four floors of his 29-room Singapore hotel, Wanderlust. The glam lobby includes wallpaper made from packaging from local shops.

Artisanal Paris

Paris: Made By Hand, an adorable shopping guide from Australian stylist and photographer Pia Jane Bijkerk, focuses on "enclaves of artisans, fabulous cafés and small boutiques," Bijkerk says. "Paris is one of the last international cities that strives to protect and nurture her artisans." $19.



Web Travel Gurus

Pavia Rosati (above left) and Jeralyn Gerba just launched the tip-filled fathomaway.com. Here, Rosati shares insider ideas for three top destinations.

1. Rome "Dario Alfonsi's leather shop makes the most amazing chairsyou pick your leather, your finishes, and two weeks later, this amazing handmade chair with beautiful stitching is shipped to you." Via dei Chiavari, 40.

2. Tokyo "Escape hectic Tokyo on a day trip to Kamakura, a coastal town that's a short train ride from the city. You can rent a bike to tour the bay and watch the sun set over Mt. Fuji."

3. London "Brawn restaurant serves great charcuterie in a beautiful, airy room."



Curating: Shopping

Retro-Modern General Stores

1. Brook Farm General Store; Brooklyn, NY Though it's in the hipster-filled Williamsburg neighborhood, this shop feels like an idealized country store: There are beautifully simple, utilitarian kitchen utensils, smooth white dinnerware and no-nonsense office supplies. brookfarmgeneralstore.com. Courtesy of Labour & Wait



2. Labour and Wait, London A horse-hair mushroom brush is just one of the many task-specific tools at this shop full of "timeless, functional products for daily life," as its website boasts. Other highlights: enamel cookware and sturdy gardening gadgets. labourandwait.co.uk.

3. The Field House, Seattle Supplies for the urban lumberjack, including Red Wing boots, Woolrich coats, licorice, local honey and beef jerky. 206-297-6093.



Curating: Wines

Pause Wine Bar, San Francisco

Chris Tavelli specializes in eco-friendly wines (just 30 bottles) to go with the seafood-centric menu at his spot on the edge of Hayes Valley. pausesf.com.

Little Bird; Portland, OR

A traditional bistro with an all-French list, plus French-inspired local wines, like a custom white by Belle Pente. littlebirdbistro.com.

Lukshon, Los Angeles

Sang Yoon's sleek new pan-Asian restaurant zooms in on Riesling and other aromatic Germanic whitesincluding some served on tap.