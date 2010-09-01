Trendspotting: Corn

Ideas for Corn

3 Toppings for Corn on the Cob

Basil Butter

In a small bowl, whisk lightly softened unsalted butter with minced fresh basil and grated lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper.

Tomato Pesto

In a mini food processor, coarsely puree oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes with their oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Cacio e Pepe Mayo

In a small bowl, stir freshly grated Pecorino Romano and coarsely ground pepper into mayonnaise.

Corn Goods: Best New Corn Accessories

Zip It

F&W tested several devices for slicing kernels from the cob; Chefn's Palm-Zipper was the best. $8; amazon.com.

Spear It

Michael Aram's new corn picks are a gold-plated, stainless steel upgrade of the cheap plastic kind. $80 for 8; michaelaram.com.

Tote It

Tommy Bahama weaves corn husks together, dries them, trims them with leather and lines them with linen to make great-looking bags. $145; tommybahama.com.

Scrub It

Corn cobs are the scratchy (but nonabrasive) material in this Spaghetti Scrubber by Goodbye Detergent. $11; goodbyedetergent.com.

Popsicles

Inspired by Mexican paletas, U.S. artisans are creating fresh-corn ice pops.

La Newyorkina

This company sells its pops at Manhattan's Hester Street Fair. lanewyorkina.com.

In Manhattan's Chelsea Market, this new store makes shaved ice and pops.

Onopops

The Honolulu company makes a Kahuku ice pop from sweet corn grown on Oahu. onopops.com.

In New Orleans, this shop spikes its corn pops with berries.

This North Carolina chain offers sweet-corn pops as a summer special.

Get Corn Fed

Here, a few amazing places to eat Southern corn classics like grits and corn bread.

Washington, DC

Eric Ziebold's Sou'Wester in the Mandarin Oriental (photo) offers stellar hush puppies.

Philadelphia

Michael Solomonov serves buttery jalapeño-cheddar corn bread at his fun new Percy Street Barbecue.

Boston

Barry Maiden's new late-night menu at Hungry Mother features foods from his Virginia childhood, like cornmeal-crusted catfish.

San Francisco

Scott Youkilis and Eric Rubin's new Hog & Rocks highlights pork and bourbon (distilled mainly from corn).

