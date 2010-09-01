Trendspotting: Corn

The iconic Southern ingredient has become an obsession of chefs and artisans around the country, not only in familiar recipes like hush puppies, but also in innovations like ice pops. Here, some of F&W's new favorites.
Ideas for Corn
- Toppings for Corn on the Cob
- Corn Goods: Best New Corn Accessories
- Popsicles
- Restaurants Serving Southern Corn Classics
3 Toppings for Corn on the Cob
Basil Butter
In a small bowl, whisk lightly softened unsalted butter with minced fresh basil and grated lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper.
Tomato Pesto
In a mini food processor, coarsely puree oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes with their oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Cacio e Pepe Mayo
In a small bowl, stir freshly grated Pecorino Romano and coarsely ground pepper into mayonnaise.
Corn Goods: Best New Corn Accessories
Zip It
F&W tested several devices for slicing kernels from the cob; Chefn's Palm-Zipper was the best. $8; amazon.com.
Spear It
Michael Aram's new corn picks are a gold-plated, stainless steel upgrade of the cheap plastic kind. $80 for 8; michaelaram.com.
Tote It
Tommy Bahama weaves corn husks together, dries them, trims them with leather and lines them with linen to make great-looking bags. $145; tommybahama.com.
Scrub It
Corn cobs are the scratchy (but nonabrasive) material in this Spaghetti Scrubber by Goodbye Detergent. $11; goodbyedetergent.com.
Popsicles
Inspired by Mexican paletas, U.S. artisans are creating fresh-corn ice pops.
La Newyorkina
This company sells its pops at Manhattan's Hester Street Fair. lanewyorkina.com.
People's Pops
In Manhattan's Chelsea Market, this new store makes shaved ice and pops.
Onopops
The Honolulu company makes a Kahuku ice pop from sweet corn grown on Oahu. onopops.com.
Meltdown
In New Orleans, this shop spikes its corn pops with berries.
Locopops
This North Carolina chain offers sweet-corn pops as a summer special.
Get Corn Fed
Here, a few amazing places to eat Southern corn classics like grits and corn bread.
Washington, DC
Eric Ziebold's Sou'Wester in the Mandarin Oriental (photo) offers stellar hush puppies.
Philadelphia
Michael Solomonov serves buttery jalapeño-cheddar corn bread at his fun new Percy Street Barbecue.
Boston
Barry Maiden's new late-night menu at Hungry Mother features foods from his Virginia childhood, like cornmeal-crusted catfish.
San Francisco
Scott Youkilis and Eric Rubin's new Hog & Rocks highlights pork and bourbon (distilled mainly from corn).
