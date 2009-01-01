Trendsetting Travel: Mexico

Plus:

Mexico City

Hotelier Rafael Micha expands his mini empire this month with Distrito Capital in the business district. Star chef Enrique Olvera will design the restaurant’s menu. hotelhabita.com.

Tireless global superchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has blockbuster restaurants throughout the world, but only one in Latin America. That number will increase when he launches his J&G Steakhouse in the new St. Regis Mexico City. starwoodhotels.com.

Punta Mita & Cabo

The once-sleepy Pacific Coast enclave of Punta Mita has a stunning new St. Regis resort. starwoodhotels.com. Capella Pedregal, a cliff-top hotel in Cabo San Lucas with a restaurant run by an alum of NYC’s Per Se, opens in March. capellacabo.com.

Riviera Maya

The sandy stretch along the Yucatán will see yet another stellar hotel in 2009 with a pool-villa resort from Banyan Tree and a Kelly Wearstler–designed Viceroy hotel, both opening in the 1,600-acre eco-enclave of Mayakoba. mayakoba.com.