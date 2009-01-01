Trendsetting Travel: Hot Global Destinations

Plus:

Beijing & New Delhi

Amanresorts have always been tucked away in superprivate locations. The Aman at Summer Palace in Beijing and the Aman opening this winter in New Delhi are its first urban forays. amanresorts.com.

Plus:

Cape Town

One&Only Resorts, having perfected the beachy-luxe formula in places like the Maldives, will open its first city property in Cape Town next spring. The 131-room hotel will have one of South Africa’s largest wine collections (6,000 bottles), as well as Africa’s first Nobu restaurant.

Plus:

Sydney

Justin Hemmes has opened Ivy, a huge shopping, dining and nightlife center with a hotel comprised of two penthouse suites. A steak house, wine bar and trattoria from acclaimed Italian chef Massimo Bianchi are among its six restaurants.

Plus:

Shanghai

The new 1933 is a complex of art galleries, design stores and restaurants, including a steak house from noted chef David Laris.