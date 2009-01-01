Trendsetting Travel: Best Travel Values Around the Americas

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Perk: A short, inexpensive flight from the East Coast.

Highlights

Star chef Wilo Benet’s new Varita, at the Condado Plaza Hotel & Casino, has a rotisserie that can cook five 50-pound suckling pigs and a wood-burning pizza oven.

Oregon Wine Country

Perk: The Willamette Valley is less pricey than Napa.

Highlights

The Valley has become more tourist-friendly, with the AgriVino Wine Center and about a dozen new tasting rooms; the Allison Inn & Spa opens in August.

Patagonia, Chile

Perk: The U.S. dollar still goes far in Latin America.

Highlights

Nordic-chic Hotel Indigo is a less-expensive alternative to the eco-fabulous Cliffs Preserve. Both serve Chilean wines and local beef and seafood.

