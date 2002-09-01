Trends - Restaurants

1. FREEBIES

Forget the predinner amuse-bouche. At New York's Compass, departing diners receive scones for breakfast the next day. In San Francisco, patrons at Masa's take away homemade lollipops.

2. PEANUT BUTTER

A childhood favorite hits the big time. Fondue Bar at Brasserie Perrier in Philadelphia serves banana beignets with peanut-butter-chocolate fondue. San Francisco's Postrio offers chocolate-peanut-butter mousse with caramel-corn garnish.

3. FAMILY DINNERS

The comforts of home minus the squabbles. On Thursdays at Angeli Caffe in Los Angeles, owner Evan Kleinman pushes the tables together for a family-style dinner. In New York, Merge features a weekly Crockpot Dinner, often with a Yankee pot roast.

4. WINE BARS

First there was a coffee bar on every block. Now wine bars are taking over. New ones are New York's Punch and Judy and McCrady's wine bar in Charleston, South Carolina.

--Salma Abdelnour