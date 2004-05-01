Trend: Surf Service | Surf Butlers, Southern California

Brad A. Johnson
May 01, 2004

Surf butlers, who provide everything from wetsuits to lessons, are the newest hotel amenity in Southern California. At Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, a $15 fee includes group instruction and board use (949-661-5000). At the St. Regis at Monarch Beach (949-234-3200) and the new Montage Resort & Spa at Laguna Beach (866-271-6953), more personalized services can end with a beach picnic. And at Santa Monica's Le Merigot, the surf butler-bartender mixes cocktails after class (310-395-9700).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up