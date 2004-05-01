Trend: Surf Service | Surf Butlers, Southern California

Surf butlers, who provide everything from wetsuits to lessons, are the newest hotel amenity in Southern California. At Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, a $15 fee includes group instruction and board use (949-661-5000). At the St. Regis at Monarch Beach (949-234-3200) and the new Montage Resort & Spa at Laguna Beach (866-271-6953), more personalized services can end with a beach picnic. And at Santa Monica's Le Merigot, the surf butler-bartender mixes cocktails after class (310-395-9700).

