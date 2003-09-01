Trend: Spy Games

As society becomes increasingly Orwellian, we might as well have some fun with it. The restaurant Zola in Washington, D.C.'s International Spy Museum is decorated with declassified CIA and KGB documents, and coded messages are projected onto the floor (800 F St., NW; 866-SPY-MUSEUM).

The new Sushi Samba in Chicago offers its own spy experience: There's a transparent glass wall separating the ladies' and men's rest rooms (504 N. Wells St.; 312-595-2300). New York City's Glass bar may have the most unsettling design scheme of all: Guests who visit the unisex bathrooms risk being observed by passersby on the street outside, who can peek in via an enormous two-way mirror (287 Tenth Ave.; 212-904-1580).

Joe Watson