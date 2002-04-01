Trend Report | Flavor Trends

Kate Heddings
April 01, 2002

Chefs are ever on the prowl for new flavors. Here, the latest:

Pimentón (from Spain), harissa (from Tunisia) and piment d'Espelette (from France)--spices all made from chiles.

Ají amarillo, a spicy pepper used at Manhattan's Pipa.

Dessert limes, with beads of intense flavor, in nondesserts at Union Pacific in Manhattan.

Sassafras, in a crust for leg of lamb, the preferred root at Seattle's Sazerac.

Yuzu moromi, made with miso, wood ear mushrooms and licorice, championed by New York's Jean-Georges.

Single-estate chocolate (made with beans from just one farm), favored at San Francisco's Ponzu.

Speck, an Italian cured meat featured at Portland's Pazzo.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up