Trend Report

Who's in charge at a restaurantthe chef or the customer? Today it seems to be a little of both.

Compose Your Own Meal

At the new Adam Tihany-designed Cravings international buffet at The Mirage in Las Vegas, each station has its own open kitchen and chef. DETAILS 3400 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; 866-339-4566.

Create Your Own Sweets

When diners at Chicago's Moto add chocolate sauce to bowls of puffed rice, it dissolves to make chocolate pudding. DETAILS 945 W. Fulton Market; 312-491-0058.

Mix Your Own Martini

L.A.'s Luna Park serves You're a Pepper cocktail components on a silver tray: a bottle of Dr. Pepper and carafes of vodka and organic vanilla syrup. DETAILS 672 S. La Brea Ave.; 323-934-2110.