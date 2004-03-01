Trend: Puppy Love

Some people make their own baby food; now some are preparing their own dog food. In Throw Me A Bone ($20), Sally Sampson offers recipes like Mailman's Alphabet Minestrone (made with low-sodium stock and cannellini beans), approved by a "canine nutritional consultant." The text is by Cooper Gillespie, the Welsh springer spaniel owned by Orchid Thief author Susan Orlean. For dogs on the go, all-natural Cloud Star has introduced the Buddy Sampler travel kit. It includes mint-lavender shampoo and rinse, peanut butter biscuits and a water bowl ($10; www.cloudstar.com).

