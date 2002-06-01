Trend: Kitchen Performance Anxiety

A recent poll of 1,000 people, by Professor David Warburton of England's University of Reading, shows that celebrity chefs have caused an epidemic of KPA.

54% of dinner-party hosts feel pressure to make their dishes look as perfect as those of celebrity chefs.

Extreme KPA--rapid heart rate, nausea, headaches--afflicts 13% of respondents.

Hosting a dinner party is scarier than going to an interview or on a first date, 61% say.

An acute KPA affliction has led 68% of those polled to hold fewer parties than they used to.

But, 97% of guests consider good company and wine (in that order) more important than the food.