Trend: Dishwashers

With the new compact, portable and limited-release versions, there's a slew of fresh dishwasher options. At just 18 inches wide, Haier's tabletop machine ($300) fits four complete place settings. The company's portable dishwasher with stainless steel interior ($400) holds six place settings; it can be built-in or freestanding. Both hook up to the sink (877-337-3639). Jenn-Air now has a model with a third rack, at the top, for baking sheets and shallow pans (from $860; 800-JENN-AIR), while Maytag's Jetclean II offers a similar rack on the bottom (from $400 ; 800-688-9900). And to celebrate its 75th year of washing dishes, Miele is rolling out limited editions of the Platinum, a sleek stainless steel machine that will only be available through December (888-346-4353).

