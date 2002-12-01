Travel | Wilderness Adventure Spa - Jackson, Wyoming

Food & Wine
December 01, 2002

The term wilderness adventure conjures images of arduous outdoor treks. But at Jackson, Wyoming's new Wilderness Adventure Spapart of the upscale Spring Creek Ranch resortguests can start the day with a dogsledding trip and finish up with a mud wrap; climb rocks to earn a hand rub; or go cross-country skiing and relax with a hot-stone massage. Health-conscious types can continue their fitness regimen in the resort's restaurant, The Granary, where acclaimed chef Kevin Gries offers his eclectic American dishes in low-fat versions, too (800-443-6139 or www.springcreekranch.com).

J. L. Chen

