Travel: Where to Stay and Eat in Piedmont, Italy

Food & Wine
October 01, 2008

Where to Stay

Le Méridien Turin Art+Tech

This hypermodern Renzo Piano–designed hotel has minimalist guest rooms.

Villa Tiboldi

(Pictured, top right.)Perched on a hill, this dreamy nine-room inn has a terrific restaurant. (Paul Allen likes it here, too.)

Where to Eat

Davide Palluda

All’Enoteca

Playful takes on regional flavors from chef Davide Palluda, plus a fabulous wine center.

© Bruno MurialdoDavide Scabin

Combal.Zero

Chef Davide Scabin’s restaurant is one of the most conceptual places to eat in Italy.

© Alessandra TinozziEataly

Eataly

A vast store packed with Slow Food–approved artisanal foods. Inside, GuidoPerEataly–Casa Vicina serves updated Piedmontese comfort food.

© Fabrizio Zanelli

Locanda Mongreno

Chef Piercarlo Bussetti offers tasting menus: Medium, Hard and Extreme.

Piazza Duomo

Chef Enrico Crippa’s elegant cross-cultural food is a tour de force.

San Tommaso 10

El Bulli’s Ferran Adrià designed some of the coffee drinks and desserts—such as the all-foam Èspesso—for this Lavazza-owned café.

Trattoria Marsupino

Food and wine insiders gather here for some of the region’s best traditional cooking.

Plus:

Piedmont: Italy’s New Food Capital

Value Wines from Italy’s Piedmont Region

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up