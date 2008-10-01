Travel: Where to Stay and Eat in Piedmont, Italy

Where to Stay
Le Méridien Turin Art+Tech
This hypermodern Renzo Piano–designed hotel has minimalist guest rooms.
Villa Tiboldi
(Pictured, top right.)Perched on a hill, this dreamy nine-room inn has a terrific restaurant. (Paul Allen likes it here, too.)
Where to Eat
All’Enoteca
Playful takes on regional flavors from chef Davide Palluda, plus a fabulous wine center.
© Bruno Murialdo
Combal.Zero
Chef Davide Scabin’s restaurant is one of the most conceptual places to eat in Italy.
© Alessandra Tinozzi
Eataly
A vast store packed with Slow Food–approved artisanal foods. Inside, GuidoPerEataly–Casa Vicina serves updated Piedmontese comfort food.
© Fabrizio Zanelli
Locanda Mongreno
Chef Piercarlo Bussetti offers tasting menus: Medium, Hard and Extreme.
Piazza Duomo
Chef Enrico Crippa’s elegant cross-cultural food is a tour de force.
San Tommaso 10
El Bulli’s Ferran Adrià designed some of the coffee drinks and desserts—such as the all-foam Èspesso—for this Lavazza-owned café.
Trattoria Marsupino
Food and wine insiders gather here for some of the region’s best traditional cooking.