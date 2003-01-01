Travel Trend | Resort Spas

The must-have accessory for every resort this season? A grand new spa.

Kahala Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu Five private suites are self-contained mini spas with garden, lounge and hot tub (808-739-8888).

Little Dix Bay The Virgin Gorda luxury resort, one of the first in the Caribbean, offers ancient Caribe Indian healing arts in secluded cliffside spa cottages (888-767-3966).

Maroma The resort's new owner, Orient-Express Hotels, has added spa treatments and a wellness center to the Riviera Maya hideaway on Mexico's Caribbean coast (866-454-9351).

Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara A massive 10,000-square-foot pampering wing just opened at the glamorous resort; try a caviar facial (805-969-2261).

Kate Sekules