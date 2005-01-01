Travel | The Americas...Africa...Asia

New York City André Balazs's Hotel QT opens in 2005 with bunk beds; rates will start at about $125 a night.

Libya and Beyond Cox & Kings, Travcoa and Mountain Travel Sobek offer trips to Libya; adventurous travelers are also going to Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Bosnia and Slovakia.

Guatemala Some are calling it the next Costa Rica. La Lancha, a new Francis Ford Coppola resort, is set in the rain forest.

Chiang Mai, Thailand The Mandarin Oriental opens its 144-villa-and-suiteDhara Dhevi property early this year; Shangri-La's resort debuts in 2006.

Bhutan Hotelier Christina Ong just opened Uma Paro, and the Aman group has launched Amankora in Paro.

Malaysia Four Seasons' Langkawi has cottages with long terraces overlooking the sea.