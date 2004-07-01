Travel: Shipshape Chefs | Cooking Classes at Sea

This summer, it's hard to find a cruise ship without a great guest chef teaching cooking classes. Robert Carter of Peninsula Grill in Charleston, South Carolina, on board Silversea, stops at four ports between Venice and Rome (from $4,350; 800-722-9955). Dean Fearing of Dallas's Mansion on Turtle Creek will shop at local markets and cook on the Seabourn cruise around Russia and Sweden (from $9,355; 800-929-9391). And Crystal Cruises is offering a round-trip sailing from San Francisco to Alaska with Randy Lewis of Sonoma's Popina (from $2,795; 866-446-6625).