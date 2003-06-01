Travel: San Francisco Star | Ferry Building

June 01, 2003

For food lovers, San Francisco has more than its share of attractions. With the reopening of the Ferry Building, the city gets yet another. After a four-year renovation, the 105-year-old landmark, with an iconic clock tower and dramatic sky-lit central hall, will house more than 30 of the Bay Area's best specialty-food sellers, as well as the renowned Ferry Plaza Farmers' Market. Cowgirl Creamery (famed for its artisanal cheeses), Recchiuti Confections (chocolate makers extraordinaire) and Frog Hollow Farm (grower of unparalleled peaches) will launch outposts in the Ferry Building this summer. Later in the year, the classic Napa hamburger-and-milk-shake joint Taylor's Refresher will open a branch (Ferry Building, The Embarcadero; 415-247-6422).

Jessica Blatt

