Travel Picks: Where to Eat in Spain

Restaurants in Spain

Galicia

Restaurante-Mesón O’42 Great tapas in the center of Santiago with especially good seafood.

Restaurante Sexto II A traditional spot with outstanding berberechos (sweet cockles).

Casa Pintos This hole-in-the-wall on the waterfront in Cambados, about an hour’s drive south of Santiago de Compostela, serves amazingly fresh shellfish: Try the berberechos (sweet cockles) and navajas (razor clams).

Andalucía

La Última Ola Perfect seafood, like bright red shrimp, right on the water.

Mirador de Morayma A great place for lunch after a long morning at the famed Alhambra palace.

Restaurante Rincón de la Aurora A cute, small place with food that reflects Granada’s proximity to Morocco.

Sociedad de Plateros An old workers’ tavern with excellent flamenquines—fried pork wrapped around ham.



Hotels in Spain

Galicia

A Parada das Bestas A relaxed casa rural (country house) with modest rooms and a fantastic restaurant.

AC Palacio del Carmen A modern, comfortable hotel from the reliable, business-oriented AC chain, housed in an old convent in Santiago de Compostela. The free minibar is a nice touch.

Parador de Monforte de Lemos One of Spain’s famed paradores, government-funded hotels that are housed in renovated churches, palaces and monasteries—this one has bright, airy rooms in a restored 17th-century monastery. The location, about 35 miles from Lugo, means easy access to many outdoor activities, like hiking and cave exploring.

Parador de Santiago de Compostela Located next to Santiago’s cathedral, this parador was originally a hostel for religious pilgrims and is considered to be the oldest hotel in the world. Luxurious, opulent rooms and five-star service.

Parador de Vilalba This parador includes six bedrooms in a 15th-century medieval tower, as well as 42 newer rooms in an adjoining stone house.

Andalucía

Parador de Granada Amazingly, this parador is located in the middle of the gardens of the Alhambra, the famous Moorish palace.

Parador de Córdoba A parador built on the ruins of what was once the summer palace of Abd ar-Rahman I, an eighth-century emir.