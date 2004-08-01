Travel News | The Olympics

The Olympics

Athletes aren't the only American stars headed for Athens. Chef Jim Botsacos of Manhattan's Molyvos will take over Grande Bretagne's kitchen from August 6 to 9. After a $100 million renovation, the hotel reopened last year with a new spa. Molyvos is not the first Greek restaurant to make the reverse migration from the U.S. Earlier this year, the seafood emporium Estiatorio Milos, with branches in Montreal and New York City, opened an Athens outpost. DETAILS Grande Bretagne: doubles from $330; 800-325-3589 or grandebretagne.gr. Milos: 46 Vassilissis Sophias Ave.; 011-30-210-724-4400.