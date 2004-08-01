Travel News | The Olympics

Food & Wine
August 01, 2004

The Olympics

Athletes aren't the only American stars headed for Athens. Chef Jim Botsacos of Manhattan's Molyvos will take over Grande Bretagne's kitchen from August 6 to 9. After a $100 million renovation, the hotel reopened last year with a new spa. Molyvos is not the first Greek restaurant to make the reverse migration from the U.S. Earlier this year, the seafood emporium Estiatorio Milos, with branches in Montreal and New York City, opened an Athens outpost. DETAILS Grande Bretagne: doubles from $330; 800-325-3589 or grandebretagne.gr. Milos: 46 Vassilissis Sophias Ave.; 011-30-210-724-4400.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up