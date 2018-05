This month, Asian-fusion master chef Nobu Matsuhisa is expanding his already enormous restaurant empire to Dublin, Berlin and Copenhagen. How? He's developed a menu for Crystal Cruises. Crystal Serenity—the company's largest and most elegant ship—begins her maiden voyage in Southampton, England, on July 7 (making a round-trip through Europe), with Nobu disciple Toshiaki Tamba on board to prepare sushi, miso-marinated black cod and lobster with truffle-yuzu sauce (800-820-6663).

—Kate Sekules