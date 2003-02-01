Travel - Maui Moment | Culinary Journeys

Many dream of the real Hawaii without having the first clue how to track it downif indeed it still exists. Good news: It is alive and well on Maui, and chef Beverly Gannon can take you there. One of the founders of the Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement, Gannon has begun offering weeklong Culinary Journeys at her new inn, the Sugar House. The program includes cooking classes and visits to farms, bakeries, a winery and a fish auction. Best of all, Gannon treats guests to dinners at her estate and her famed Maui restaurant, the Hali'imaile General Store (Feb 1 to 7 and May 4 to 11; $3,800 per person; 808-572-4946).

Kate Sekules