Travel - Luxe Excursions

Thanks to the growing number of ultraluxury tour operators, you don't need to own a private jet to vacation like someone who does. Seattle-based TCS Expeditions, which specializes in trips to remote areas, provides the private plane, a chef and a physician, plus lectures by guests such as the Dalai Lama and Sandra Day O'Connor. The cost? From $24,000 to $47,000 per person for about three weeks. The Currents of Culture trip, a new itinerary for next fall, includes 15 destinations on three continents in 23 days. Travelers will sail on a wooden pirogue (a type of canoe) down the Niger River in Mali to explore the 14th-century mud-brick mosques in Timbuktu and Djenné; take a teak riverboat through the Irrawaddy River in Pagan, one of Burma's ancient capitals, to explore its more than 2,000 temples; and cruise on an Art Deco steamer down the Nile in Egypt to explore the tombs of ancient Nubia, which date back to 3000 B.C. (tcs-expeditions.com).