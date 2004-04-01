Travel: London Lodging | The Zetter

A decade ago, the Marx Memorial Library and Smithfield meat market were the sole attractions in east London's grungy Clerkenwell. Then came serious restaurants like Fergus Henderson's St. John. Now, 35-year-old Mark Sainsbury, son of supermarket magnate Lord Sainsbury, is opening Clerkenwell's first boutique hotel with his business partner Michael Benyanthe same team that brought Moro restaurant to the neighborhood. The Zetter hotel and its eponymous Italian restaurant are in a renovated 19th-century warehouse with floor-to-ceiling windows; amenities include broadband and vending machines that dispense Champagne (doubles from $190; 011-44-207-324-4444 or www.thezetter.com).
Alice Feiring
