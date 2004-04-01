Travel: London Lodging | The Zetter

A decade ago, the Marx Memorial Library and Smithfield meat market were the sole attractions in east London's grungy Clerkenwell. Then came serious restaurants like Fergus Henderson's St. John. Now, 35-year-old Mark Sainsbury, son of supermarket magnate Lord Sainsbury, is opening Clerkenwell's first boutique hotel with his business partner Michael Benyanthe same team that brought Moro restaurant to the neighborhood. The Zetter hotel and its eponymous Italian restaurant are in a renovated 19th-century warehouse with floor-to-ceiling windows; amenities include broadband and vending machines that dispense Champagne (doubles from $190; 011-44-207-324-4444 or www.thezetter.com).

Alice Feiring