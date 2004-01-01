Travel: Latin Lodging

Lots of hoteliers open restaurants. Now, more and more restaurateurs have started opening hotels. New York City's Steve Hanson is opening James in Scottsdale, Arizona, this winter, and Alain Ducasse is launching a 22-room hotel in Bidarray, France, in the spring. But the most ambitious project of all is in São Paolo, Brazil. The Fasano Hotel e Restaurante is the brainchild of Rogério Fasano, whose original, eponymous restaurant is one of the city's best. Chef Salvatore Loi's modern, Milanese-inspired cuisine plays as integral a role as the elegant 1930s-style guest rooms (from Brazilian design stars Isay Weinfeld and Márcio Kogan). The location is ideal: The boutique-filled Jardins district is right outside, with Louis Vuitton, Baccarat and Bulgari shops on the block (doubles from $220; 88 rua Vittorio Fasano; 011-55-11-3896-4000).