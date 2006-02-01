Travel: Hot Winter Destinations

Miami Beach With its roster of big-deal chefs (Spain's avant-garde Ferran Adrià, French pastry genius Pierre Hermé), the SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL, presented by F&W, promises prime celeb-spotting. TV star Giada De Laurentiis, on hand to teach a kids' seminar, is likely to attract a throng (February 24 to 26; events from $30, or $1,195 for a weekend pass; sobewineandfoodfest.com).

Bermuda Pink sand beaches are getting closer: Over the past three years, three more airlines have started flying to Bermuda. More news: Bermuda has just gotten its first fractional-ownership property, the villas at the Residence Club at TUCKER'S POINT (tuckerspoint.com).