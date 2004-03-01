Travel: Home On the Range | Viking Range Corporation

As the home of the Viking Range Corporation, Greenwood, Mississippi, is a destination for cooks who want to see how the iconic stove is made. Last year Fred Carl, Jr., Viking's founder and CEO, installed a cooking school at his new company headquarters to give visitors even more reason to come. He also renovated the Alluvian Hotel and created a lovely place for them to stay. Named for the area's rich soil, the Alluvian features flat-screen televisions and Giardina's, a restaurant that is adored by locals for its crawfish bisque and its draped-off booths, which date back to Prohibition (doubles from $175; 866-600-5201).

