Travel Hit List

A food-lover's global guide to the best new places to eat, sleep, give back and go green.

Jen Murphy
January 01, 2011

Caribbean Eco Retreat

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort On a former coconut plantation, this Puerto Rican resort offers proximity to El Yunque National Forest and a restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Doubles from $759; stregisbahiabeach.com.

Hollywood Hot Spot

The Redbury Sam Nazarian's all-suite Los Angeles hotel was designed by music video director Matthew Rolston to resemble a cool friend's apartment. Cleo, its Mediterranean restaurant, serves meze, kebabs and tagines. Doubles from $300; theredbury.com.

British Country Living

Coworth Park Michelin-starred chef John Campbell runs the three restaurants at this 240-acre property in Ascot. His Shire menu uses ingredients from within 70 miles. Doubles from $350; coworthpark.com.

Sea Change

Crystal Cruises The line's new You Care, We Care program lets guests and crew help local charities in ports of call. crystalcruises.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up