Travel Hit List

Caribbean Eco Retreat

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort On a former coconut plantation, this Puerto Rican resort offers proximity to El Yunque National Forest and a restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Doubles from $759; stregisbahiabeach.com.

Hollywood Hot Spot

The Redbury Sam Nazarian's all-suite Los Angeles hotel was designed by music video director Matthew Rolston to resemble a cool friend's apartment. Cleo, its Mediterranean restaurant, serves meze, kebabs and tagines. Doubles from $300; theredbury.com.

British Country Living

Coworth Park Michelin-starred chef John Campbell runs the three restaurants at this 240-acre property in Ascot. His Shire menu uses ingredients from within 70 miles. Doubles from $350; coworthpark.com.

Sea Change

Crystal Cruises The line's new You Care, We Care program lets guests and crew help local charities in ports of call. crystalcruises.com.