Travel Guide: World's Best Wine Regions

Food & Wine is constantly on the hunt for the world's best wine country travel experiences. Here, the best new restaurants, tasting rooms, hotels and more in top wine regions.

October 17, 2011

Bouchon in NapaCourtesy of Bouchon

California Wine Guide: Napa

Napa's not-to-miss places to eat, drink and sleep, plus recipes from locally-based chefs and amazing new finds from Michael Chiarello and Jamey Whetsone. »

Olio Pizzeria in Santa Barbara© Betty Helton/Four Seasons

California Wine Guide: Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara's best, including recipes from local chefs and amazing recommendations by F&W Travel Editor Jen Murphy. »

Cyrus in Sonoma CountyCourtesy of Duchamp Hotel

California Wine Guide: Sonoma County

The best of Sonomafantastic food, great wine and perfect places to stay, plus spectacular recipes from local chefs. »

Farm to Fork in Oregon Wine CountryCourtesy of Eyrie Vineyards

Wine Travel Guide: Oregon

Our guide to Oregon wine country includes great winery tasting rooms, exciting places to stay and delicious food from local chefs.»

The Corson in Washington Wine CountryCourtesy of The Corson Building

Wine Travel Guide: Washington

We searched out the best of Washington's wine country, from fantastic winery tasting rooms and great restaurants to amazing recipes from local chefs.»

El Bistro in Buenos AiresCourtesy of Faena Hotel

Wine Travel Guide: Buenos Aires and Mendoza

Great grilled steak and amazing Malbecs are just a couple of the reasons Master Sommelier James Tidwell has visited Argentina twice in two years. Here, his top picks in Buenos Aires and Mendoza. »

Les CrayèresCourtesy of Les Crayères

Wine Travel Guide: Champagne

Sommelier Laura Maniec spent three weeks in Champagne, working in the vineyards and getting to know the regionits wineries, shops, restaurants and even the local bowling alley all the pickers frequent. »

Sommelier Lucas Paya in Spain Courtesy of Lucas Paya.

Wine Travel Guide: Spain

Sommelier Lucas Paya searches out Rioja's best tapas. Plus, amazing wineries by the sea. »

