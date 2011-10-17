Travel Guide: World's Best Wine Regions

Food & Wine is constantly on the hunt for the world's best wine country travel experiences. Here, the best new restaurants, tasting rooms, hotels and more in top wine regions.
California Wine Guide: Napa
Napa's not-to-miss places to eat, drink and sleep, plus recipes from locally-based chefs and amazing new finds from Michael Chiarello and Jamey Whetsone. »
California Wine Guide: Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's best, including recipes from local chefs and amazing recommendations by F&W Travel Editor Jen Murphy. »
California Wine Guide: Sonoma County
The best of Sonomafantastic food, great wine and perfect places to stay, plus spectacular recipes from local chefs. »
Wine Travel Guide: Oregon
Our guide to Oregon wine country includes great winery tasting rooms, exciting places to stay and delicious food from local chefs.»
Wine Travel Guide: Washington
We searched out the best of Washington's wine country, from fantastic winery tasting rooms and great restaurants to amazing recipes from local chefs.»
Wine Travel Guide: Buenos Aires and Mendoza
Great grilled steak and amazing Malbecs are just a couple of the reasons Master Sommelier James Tidwell has visited Argentina twice in two years. Here, his top picks in Buenos Aires and Mendoza. »
Wine Travel Guide: Champagne
Sommelier Laura Maniec spent three weeks in Champagne, working in the vineyards and getting to know the regionits wineries, shops, restaurants and even the local bowling alley all the pickers frequent. »
Wine Travel Guide: Spain
Sommelier Lucas Paya searches out Rioja's best tapas. Plus, amazing wineries by the sea. »