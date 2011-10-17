T r a i n s B o o k s I n n s N e w s

How Swede It Is

If you never forgot Smiles of a Summer Night, join Lindblad Special Expeditions' eight-day Stockholm Archipelago cruise. Expect local seafood and perhaps--for true Bergman fans--wild strawberries ($2,990; 800-397-3348).

The Rail Deal

Start with wontons in Beijing, and end with zakuski in Moscow. The Istanbul Orient Express now makes trans-Siberian journeys with views of the Great Wall and the Gobi Desert (800-283-9837).

Buzz

Here's a paradox: Iceland is hot. On June 17, Icelandic Independence Day, the biggest party is in Reykjavík, where the dining scene is as bright as the night sky--which won't get dark again until the fall. Restaurants Thrír Frakkar, Perlan and Videyjarstofa serve such modish Icelandic dishes as cod tartare with ginger and basil. Fermented shark and whey-soaked ram's testicles are so over.

All's Wells

Patricia Wells, heroically revisited every last bistro, cheese shop and crêpe stand to update her indispensable classic The Food Lover's Guide to Paris ($16.95; Workman).

Liss is More

At Liss Ard, a minimalist new farmhouse inn in County Cork, Ireland, the rooms have such savory names as Tarragon, Rosemary,Cinnamon and Celery, and much of the food at the dinner table is grown on the 220-acre grounds (011-353-28-40-000).

Scent Packing

At last the legions of Jo Malone cultists can travel a little lighter. The London perfumer's in-flight bag is crammed with miniature vials of fruit-, herb- and flower-scented products, including Lime, Basil & Mandarin Body Lotion and Cologne, Orange & Geranium Night Cream, Apricot & Aloe Eye Gel and Juniper Skin Tonic ($80 for a kit; 800-218-4918).