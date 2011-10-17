T o u r s F e s t i v a l s R e s t a u ra n t s N e w s

Burgundy by the Sea

The self-styled French Culinary Capital of the West Indies, St. Barts, will be paying gastronomic homage to its motherland in a 10-day-long islandwide festival beginning on May 1. Nearly every St. Barts restaurant and hotel will be featuring French food and wine, not to mention special appearances by some of France's most famous chefs and winemakers. For information, call 800-932-3222.

buzz

Some of the brightest stars in Los Angeles never show up on the silver screen but labor over a hot stove instead. Chef Tara Thomas at the new Traxx is one, and Gino Angelini at the recently opened Vincenti Ristorante is another. Meanwhile, chef Celestino Drago is about to mount a fourth production, L'Arancino, featuring his favorite Sicilian street food.

rob's ribs

While the Nutmeg State is not among those known for great barbecue, Rob Ryder's Cookhouse restaurant is beating the geographic odds and serving up the tastiest "American country" cuisine this side of Texas (31 Danbury Rd., New Milford, CT; 860-355-4111).

Cook's Tour

Spend some time in France with famed chef Alain Ducasse. A 12-day trip includes stops in Paris, Lyon, Nice, Antibes and Provence, with a stay at Ducasse's country inn, La Bastide de Moustiers ($6,800 per person; May 2-13; call Annemarie Victory tours at 212-486-0353).