T o u r s B o o k s C o m p e t i t i o n s N e w s

Artist's Palate

At the Edible Art competition on May 6, Clio's Ken Oringer, and 31 other Boston chefs try to top past creations like a Dalí done in chocolate mousse and a Botero in prosciutto (617-349-8586).

Walk Like An Italian

A weeklong walking tour around the Italian lakes led by Mountain Travel-Sobek begins in Orta San Giulio and ends in Como. The company calls it La Dolce Via, and as you'd expect from the name, the way is sweetened with trattorias and enotecas ($2,490; 877-773-6523).

Teahouse For Two

The latest things to grow among the almond and apricot trees at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa in California: nine tiny teahouses. Request a picnic supper in these garden shelters and a rucksack filled with honey-pecan fried chicken and lemon pound cake will be waiting for you when you get there (800-422-6524).

Lonely but Lovely

Lonely Planet guides, the backpackers' bibles, now include a World Food series, with fabulous photos and authentic recipes. Recent books covered Thailand and Spain; Ireland comes out this month ($11.95).

news

Three new floating feasts: Francophiles will love The Barge Lady's Vouvray tastings and château viewings on the Loire (800-880-0071). Seattle's Royal Argosy, the only dinner-cruise ship we know where chefs cook on gas ranges, tours Puget Sound nightly (206-623-1445). And Seabourn's 14-day Mediterranean voyage, with wine tastings and cooking demos, departs from Genoa on May 18 (800-929-9595).

BY KATE SEKULES