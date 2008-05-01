Touring Châteauneuf-du-Pape: Where to Go, Eat and Drink

Hotel

This luxurious Avignon landmark once catered to Napoleon, and it’s still the area’s best place to stay. Doubles from $259; 14 Place Crillon, Avignon; 011-33-4-90-14-76-76 or heurope.com.

Restaurants

It’s a bit of a drive (45 minutes) from Avignon, but this restaurant has a huge wine list with top Châteauneuf producers and Burgundies at reasonable prices. RN7, Mondragon; 011-33-4-90-40-82-54 or beaugraviere.com.

My friend Scott and I had lunch twice at this bistro in the heart of Châteauneuf-du-Pape. It features hearty food (i.e., tripe) and lots of local wines. 3 Rue du Commandant Lemaitre; 011-33-4-90-83-54-37 or lameregermaine.com.

Wineries

Château de Beaucastel

It’s the landmark of the region and the place everyone wants to visit. Tastings by appointment only. Chemin de Beaucastel, Courthezon; 011-33-4-90-70-41-00 or beaucastel.com.

Château La Nerthe

The most tourist-friendly Châteauneuf domaine, with beautiful gardens and excellent wines. Route de Sorgues; 011-33-4-90-83-70-11 or chateaulanerthe.fr.