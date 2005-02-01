Tour Guidance | Spain

Wandering La Mancha...luxury outings...

Food & Wine
February 01, 2005

Cervantes' wandering nobleman is one of Spain's immortals. To celebrate the 400th anniversary of Don Quixote, the Castilla-La Mancha government has created a 600-plus-mile Man of La Mancha tour. The route starts in Toledo and stops at locations the novel made famous, including, of course, windmills. DETAILS donquijotedelamancha2005.com.

In Spain, as in the rest of the world, it helps to have friends in the right places. That's what the Madrid-based luxury custom tour company Made for Spain has to offer. Owners Virginia Irurita and Alonso Álvarez de Toledo can organize lunches at the homes of aristocratic Rioja winemakers, schedule private cooking lessons with top chefs and arrange shopping tours led by the likes of Lorenzo Caprile, who designed the bridal-party dresses for Prince Felipe's recent wedding. DETAILS madeforspain.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up