Tour Guidance | Spain

Cervantes' wandering nobleman is one of Spain's immortals. To celebrate the 400th anniversary of Don Quixote, the Castilla-La Mancha government has created a 600-plus-mile Man of La Mancha tour. The route starts in Toledo and stops at locations the novel made famous, including, of course, windmills. DETAILS donquijotedelamancha2005.com.

In Spain, as in the rest of the world, it helps to have friends in the right places. That's what the Madrid-based luxury custom tour company Made for Spain has to offer. Owners Virginia Irurita and Alonso Álvarez de Toledo can organize lunches at the homes of aristocratic Rioja winemakers, schedule private cooking lessons with top chefs and arrange shopping tours led by the likes of Lorenzo Caprile, who designed the bridal-party dresses for Prince Felipe's recent wedding. DETAILS madeforspain.com.