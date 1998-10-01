Tour de France | Southern Rhone

Alain Junguenet
October 01, 1998

The scent of the trees and the wild herbs warmed by the sun--I could recognize Provence with my eyes closed. Following the Rhône River south toward the Mediterranean on my wine buying trips, I see vineyards, vineyards, to the left, to the right, sheltered from the mistral by rows of cypress trees. Home at last! This is the land of Châteauneuf-du-Pape and Gigondas, with their magical southern accent--spicy wines to go with spicy Malaucène lamb, Nyons olive oil and Mondragon black truffles.

WINERIES
TO VISIT

Domaine du Terme Place du Village, Gigondas, 04-90-65-86-75. The town's mayor and his daughter make a fine classic Gigondas.

Domaine de la Garrigue Vacqueyras, 04-90-65-84-60. Delicious, spicy Gigondas and Vacqueyras.

Château de Beaucastel 739 Chemin de Beaucastel, Courthézon, 04-90-70-41-00. Great Châteauneuf-du-Pape from a family devoted to organic viticultural methods.

Clos des Papes 13 Avenue de Luxembourg, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 04-90-83-70-13. A winery three centuries old that produces excellent whites and reds.

Domaine de la Charbonnière Route de Courthézon, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 04-90-83-74-59. A warm welcome and five different cuvées of Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

WHERE TO STAY

Hostellerie du Château des Fines Roches Route d'Avignon, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 04-90-83-70-23. An amazing copy of a fortified castle amidst vineyards.

La Sommellerie Route de Roquemaure, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 04-90-83-50-00. A converted sheepfold in the vineyards, with comfortable rooms, a pool and seasonal regional cooking.

Auberge de Cassagne 450 Allée Cassagne, Le Pontet, 04-90-31-04-18. Large rooms in a refined Provençal style, opening onto a garden; haute cooking.

Hôtel de la Mirande 4 Place de l'Amirande, Avignon, 04-90-85-93-93. Beautiful 17th-century mansion within walking distance of the Palais des Papes.

WHERE TO EAT

La Beaugravière Quai Pont-Neuf, Mondragon, 04-90-40-82-54. The greatest Rhône wine list in the world. Don't miss the black truffles in season. Simple rooms available.

Le Mas de Bouvau Route de Cairanne, Violès, 04-90-70-94-08. Provençal restaurant in the middle of the Côtes du Rhône vineyards. Good basic rooms.

Les Florets Route des Dentelles-de- Montmirail, Gigondas, 04-90-65-85-01. Simple and delicious Provençal cuisine on a terrace under plane trees. Rustic rooms at modest prices.

Le Verger des Papes Montée du Château des Papes, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 04-90-83-50-40. At the foot of the château, overlooking Mont Ventoux. The owner is a character out of Marcel Pagnol serving simple Provençal cuisine.

Les Domaines 28 Place de l'Horloge, Avignon, 04-90-82-58-86. Provençal cooking with a large selection of local wines by the glass.

Christian Etienne 10 Rue Mons, Avignon, 04-90-86-67-09. Elegant cuisine based on exceptional local ingredients, in a building older than the Palais des Papes.

La Fenière Lourmarin, 04-90-68-11-79. Suave, personal Provençal cooking, sometimes served on the spacious terrace. Good selection of local wines. Rooms are decorated with the works of local artisans.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up