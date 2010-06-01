Top U.S. Natural Wine Shops

These five shops stock terrific wines like the ones Jon Fine sought out in the Loire.
New York City
Appellation
Three-quarters of the selection at this cozy shop is organic, biodynamic or sustainably made.
Wine to Try: Earthy 2007 Coturri Testa Vineyards Carignane ($26)
Chicago
Red & White
This Bucktown store stocks only 200 bottles, requiring the owners to be extra-picky.
Wine to Try: Citrusy 2007 Nana, Vins et Cie You Are So Cool Blanc ($23)
San Francisco
Terroir
A SoMa natural-wines-only shop, Terroir doubles as a wine bar that will serve any bottle from its shelves.
Wine to Try: Delicate 2008 Domaine Rimbert Le Chant de Marjolaine Carignane ($17)
Boston
The Wine Bottega
Owner Kerri Platt chooses wines that allow her to be "a storyteller as well as a sommelier."
Wine to Try: Fruity 2006 Fattoria Selvanova Vignantica Aglianico ($18)
Lexington, KY
Wine+Market
In addition to more than 100 natural wines, the shop sells local produce and cheeses.
Wine to Try: Rustic 2009 Domaine Des 2 Ânes Premiers Pas Corbières ($16)
