Top Recipes of 2002

Here are the top recipes of 2002, selected by Food & Wine's Executive Food Editor Tina Ujlaki.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

STARTERS  SOUPS  VEGETABLES & SALADS  FISH & SHELLFISH  MEAT  POULTRY  PASTAS, GRAINS, BREADS AND BEANS  BREAKFAST, LUNCH & SANDWICHES  DESSERTS  DRINKS  SAUCES & CONDIMENTS

STARTERS 

Artichoke-Arugula Soufflé Squares 

Basil Leaves Stuffed with Chèvre and Pine Nuts

Chicken Croquettes

Crisp Sausage Cakes with Red Wine Prunes

Curried Scallop Salad with Mango Dressing

Egyptian Spiced Carrot Puree 

Farmhouse Cheddar and Fig Crackers 

Fresh Goat Cheese and Crispy Shallot Dip 

Grilled Oysters Casino 

Hazelnut Shrimp in Endive Leaves 

Manchurian Pork-and-Zucchini Dumplings 

Parmesan-Rice Crisps 

Pierogi Crostini, with Two Toppings 

Piquillo-Tuna Butter 

Peruvian Bean Cakes with Cucumber-Radish Salad 

Port-Glazed Walnuts with Stilton 

Red Pepper, Garlic and Pecorino Gougères 

Roasted Pearl Onion Crostini 

Saffron Shrimp and Stuffed Cherry Peppers 

Sweet-and-Sour Indian Snack 

Ten-Minute Smoked Salmon with Avocado-Radish Salad 

Tostones with Smoked Salmon 

Watermelon Salad with Grilled Shrimp 
SOUPS 

Butternut Squash Soup with Popcorn and Sage 

Cellophane Noodle and Meatball Soup

Chickpea Soup with Seared Monkfish and Thyme

Fresh Shell Bean Soup with Pistou

Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup

Mexican Black Bean Soup with Sausage

Spring Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Stracciatella 
VEGETABLES & SALADS 

Asparagus Salad with Roasted Peppers and Goat Cheese 

Autumn Salad of Persimmon, Pears, Grapes and Pecans

Barossa Potato Salad with Maple-Cured Bacon

Braised Savoy Cabbage with Cinnamon and Orange

Cauliflower Tagine

Champagne-Roasted Cauliflower with Gruyère

Chinese Long Beans with Cracked Black Pepper

Cider-Braised Collards with Ham

Creamy Lima Bean Gratin

Crunchy Baked Potatoes With Maldon Salt

Greek Bean-and-Beet Salad with Skordalia

Honey-Roasted Root Vegetable Salad

"Red Hot" Beet Salad with Goat Cheese Toasts

Roasted Broccoli with Ancho Butter

Roasted Cauliflower and Broccoli with Curried Croutons

Roasted Leek and Potato Salad

Roasted Sweet Potato and Onion Salad

Spicy Green Beans with Bacon and Tomatoes

Steamed Corn with Peppery Tomato-Basil Butter

Tomato Gratin with Orange Zest

Warm Chickpea, Fennel and Parsley Salad

Zucchini Carpaccio
FISH & SHELLFISH 

Baked Flounder with Parmesan Crumbs

Black Pepper Shrimp

Fillet of Sole with Capers, Almonds and Lemon

Grilled Salmon Salad with Miso Vinaigrette

Pan-Seared Shrimp with Hot Chorizo Butter

Sautéed Salmon with Rhubarb Marmalade

Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo

Seared Tuna with Radish Salad and Wasabi Dressing

Sicilian Stuffed Swordfish with Cherry Tomato Sauce

Soy-and-Ginger-Glazed Salmon with Udon Noodles

Spicy Mussels with Ginger and Lemongrass

Steamed Mussels with Smoky Bacon
MEAT 

Asian-Style Baby Back Ribs

Beef Braciole in Umido

Braised Short Ribs with Redeye Gravy

Crispy Artichoke Meatballs

Farmer-Style Pork Tenderloin with Pimentón Sauce

Firm Tofu with Chili-Meat Sauce and Peas

Glazed Beef with Bourbon-Roquefort Sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops with Green and Black Olive Salsa

Grilled Lamb Steaks with Chile-Mint Salsa

Guava-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Cilantro-Jalapeño Salsa

Hazelnut-Crusted Pork Chops With Morel Sauce

Italian Baked Stuffed Tomatoes

Olive and Feta Meatballs

Pan-Seared Pork Medallions with Riesling and Apples

Smoked Ham and Walnut Salad

Spicy Thai Beef Salad

Spicy Tofu Casserole with Pork

Swedish Meatballs

Upside-Down Tomato-Beef Pie

Veal-and-Mushroom Meat Loaf with Bacon
POULTRY 

Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Rice

Chicken-Vegetable Shortcakes

Coconut Curry Chicken

Coq au Vin with Coconut Milk

Country Captain

Country Chicken and Mushroom Pie

Glazed Cornish Hens with Garlicky Radicchio

Goan Chicken Curry

Imperial Turkey with Curry Gravy

Lemon-Herb Chicken with Roasted Vegetables and Walnuts

Roasted Capon Stuffed with Veal and Smoked Ham

Roasted Cornish Game Hens with Toasted Bread Crumbs

Teriyaki-Glazed Turkey with Shallot Gravy

Thai Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Beans and Basil

Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken with Caramel Sauce
PASTAS, GRAINS, BREADS AND BEANS 

Alsatian Pizza

Arepas with Cheese

Banana-Walnut Bran Muffins

Foie Gras French Toast

Green Olive Gnocchi with Green Olive Sauce

Grilled Pizzas Stuffed with Cheese and Radicchio Salad

Ham and Sausage Strata

Lazy Linguine with Cherry Tomatoes and Herbs

Meyer Lemon Risotto with Basil

Multigrain Molasses Bread

Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

Penne with Tuna and Capers

Pumpkin Seed Bread

Quick, Soft, Sexy Grits

Rice-and-Cremini-Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Rigatoni with Pork Ragù and Fresh Ricotta

Soft Pretzels

Southwestern Bean Gratin

Spinach-Shiitake Bread Puddings

Sweet Potato Spoon Bread

Tuna With Pasta And Frisée
BREAKFAST, LUNCH & SANDWICHES 

Asparagus Sandwiches

Barbecued Brisket Sandwiches with Firecracker Sauce

Mushroom and Ham Quiche

Open-Face Onion, Goat Cheese and Pine Nut Tart

Shirred Eggs with Sorrel
DESSERTS 

Banana Soufflés

Breton Prune Flan

Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse with Cocoa Nib Whipped Cream

BlackberryCream Cheese Tortilla Blintzes

Caramel Fondue

Caramelized Almond Tart

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Filling

Chocolate Malteds

Chocolate-Dipped Florentine Shortbreads

Chocolate-Frosted Éclairs

Chocolate-Glazed Hazelnut Meringues

Citrusy Angel Food Cake

Dark Chocolate with Cashew-Sesame Brittle

Deep Chocolate Pudding

Fluffy Yeast Doughnuts

Fried Apple Pies

Hazelnut Semifreddo with Gianduja Sauce

Honey-Roasted Plums with Mascarpone and Pistachios

Japanese Fruit Cake

Leckerli

Lemon Meringue Cake

Lemon Pudding Cakes with Apricot Sauce

Lemony Yogurt Cake

Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake with a Brownie Crust

Orange Cream Cheese Pound Cake with Passion Fruit Icing

Roasted Peach Pies with Cream

Sparkly Cinnamon Coins

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Tangy Key Lime Pie

Tapioca and Rhubarb Parfait

Vanilla Bean Cake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake with Walnut Crust

Viennese Dobos Torte

Warm Chocolate Soufflé Tarts

Warm Nectarine and Blueberry Shortcakes
DRINKS 

Lime Drop

Rosemary Gin Fizz

Tablas Tart and Fruity Sangria

Tablatini

Tamarind and Tonic

Tamarind Margarita
SAUCES & CONDIMENTS 

Coconut Curry Tomato Sauce

Creamy Caramel Sauce

Hot Pepper Jelly

Maple-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Pickled Jerusalem Artichokes

Skordalia

Spicy Ginger Stir-Fry Sauce

Tangy Ranch Dressing

Wasabi-Pickled Cauliflower
