Top Recipes of 2001

Here are the top recipes of 2001, selected by Food & Wine's Executive Food Editor Tina Ujlaki.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

STARTERS | SOUPS | VEGETABLES & SALADS | FISH & SHELLFISH | MEAT | POULTRY | PASTAS, GRAINS, BREADS AND BEANS | DESSERTS | DRINKS | SAUCES & CONDIMENTS

STARTERS 

Double-Baked Three-Cheese Soufflés 

Frico and Soppressata Chips

Gorgonzola and Walnut Terrine

Parmigiano-Reggiano Three Ways

Smoky Chickpea Dip

Spoonable Bloody Marys 
SOUPS 

Beet and Beet Green Soup with Shrimp 

Creamy Leek and Potato Soup

Creamy Nettle and Potato Soup

Mussel Soup with Rouille Toasts

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Tangy Sorrel and Potato Soup with Bacon

Tomato-Miso Soup

Winter Squash Soup with Porcini Cream 
VEGETABLES & SALADS 

Baby Spinach and Garlic Bread Pudding 

Celery Slaw with Edamame 

Chickpea Salad with Four-Minute Eggs

Ginger, Green Apple, Sweet Onion and Coconut Salad

Kale with Garlic and Oven-Roasted Parsnips

Lettuce and Fresh Herb Salad with Pearl Onions

Mixed Tomato Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette

Potato and Kohlrabi Gratin

Sliced Avocados with Black-Olive Vinaigrette

Smashed Zucchini with Garlic, Chiles and Mint

Stir-Fried Asparagus

Sugar Snap Pea and Pea Shoot Salad

Sugar Snap Pea and Prosciutto Salad

Summer Vegetable Packs with Toasted Pecan Butter

Turkish Tomato Salad with Fresh Herbs

Vegetable Ragout with Fresh Herbs

Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw with Bacon

Warm Fennel Salad

Watermelon-Arugula Salad

Watermelon Salad with Feta

Zucchini Baked in Parchment 
FISH & SHELLFISH 

Arctic Char Gravlax with Apple-Pecan Salad 

Broiled Striped Bass with Ginger-Scallion Oil

Rappie Pie

Roast Salmon with Lime Salsa

Roasted Cod with Steamer Clams and Pistachio Sauce

Salmon with Wilted Watercress and Lemon-Balsamic Dressing

Scallops with Mushrooms and Whiskey Sauce

Sea Bass with Edamame-Rye Crust 

Swordfish Tagine 
MEAT 

Grilled Sirloin with Shallot Soy Sauce 

Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers

Lamb Steaks with Shallot-Anchovy Relish

Lemon-Glazed Roast Pork with Sage

K?fte with Pistachios and Tahini Sauce

Pork Medallions with Onion Marmalade

Seared Beef Tenderloin and Avocado Sandwiches

Seared Rib Steak with Arugula

Spiced Smoked Ham with Mango-Cranberry Chutney

Turkish Shish Kebabs with Garlicky Tahini 
POULTRY 

Amazon Fried Chicken Breasts with Cilantro Sauce 

Chicken and Papaya Stir-Fry 

Chicken, Avocado and Tomato Wraps

Guinea Hen with Fall Fruits

Mustard-Baked Chicken with a Pretzel Crust

Saut?ed Chicken with Green Olives and Cilantro

Spicy Chicken Salad 
PASTAS, GRAINS, BREADS AND BEANS 

Angel Biscuits 

Farfalle with Savoy Cabbage, Pancetta and Mozzarella

Fettuccine with Spicy Broccoli

Fresh Cranberry Beans with Tomatoes, Onions and Cinnamon

Linguine with Saffron, Tomatoes and Herbs

Parmesan-Herb Cloverleaf Rolls

Polenta with Mushroom-Roquefort Sauce

Risotto with Bitter Greens and Goat Gouda Cheese

Soba Noodle Salad with Smoked Duck

Sourdough Rye Stuffing with Ham and Cheese

Spicy Scallops with Capellini

Tagliatelle with Lemon, Parmesan and Thyme 
DESSERTS 

Apple Galette 

Candied Winter Squash Parfaits with Chocolate

Caramelized Banana Split

Chocolate Souffl? Sundae 

Creamy Vanilla Cheesecake with Lavender Syrup

Deep Dark Chocolate Coconut Cake

Flemish Sugar Tart

Floating Island with Coconut Milk and Mango Chutney

Gascon Walnut Bars

Milk Chocolate Banana Pie

Marble Fudge Brownies

Pear Souffl?s

Rustic Pear and Hazelnut Crostata

Striped Purple Grape and Panna Cotta Parfait

Yogurt Sorbet 
DRINKS 

Juicy Margarita 

Telluride Mojito

Three-Pepper Bloody Mary

Venetian Lemon Shake 
SAUCES & CONDIMENTS

Ancho and Chipotle Mole

Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce

Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Fudge Sauce

Pineapple Penuche Sauce

Trinidadian Pepper Sauce

