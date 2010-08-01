Top Mornington Peninsula Wine Imports to the U.S.

Kooyong

With intense citrus flavors and minerality, Kooyong's 2006 Clonale Chardonnay ($30) is a great value, plus it's easy to find.

Stonier

This classic Mornington Peninsula winerfy makes widely available bottles like pear-scented 2007 Chardonnay ($20) and spicy 2006 Reserve Pinot Noir ($40).

William Downie

In Australia, Bill Downie's wines are on their way to cult status. The 2006 Mornington Peninsula Pinot Noir is worth the search ($90).

Great Wine Pairings & Tips:

Can Australia Make a Great Pinot Noir? Pinot Noir Pairings 24 Hours in Mornington Peninsula