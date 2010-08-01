Top Mornington Peninsula Wine Imports to the U.S.

F&W's Kristin Donnelly hunts for elegant Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays in Australia's gorgeous Mornington Peninsula.
Kooyong
With intense citrus flavors and minerality, Kooyong's 2006 Clonale Chardonnay ($30) is a great value, plus it's easy to find.
Stonier
This classic Mornington Peninsula winerfy makes widely available bottles like pear-scented 2007 Chardonnay ($20) and spicy 2006 Reserve Pinot Noir ($40).
William Downie
In Australia, Bill Downie's wines are on their way to cult status. The 2006 Mornington Peninsula Pinot Noir is worth the search ($90).
