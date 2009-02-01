Top Half-Bottle Sources





Astor Wines & Spirits, New York City

The overall half-bottle selection here is pretty good, but the half-bottle Champagne choices are great.

Half Wit Wines

This Web-only retailer sells more than 1,300 half-bottles from around the world. Most prices include shipping. halfwitwines.com.

Plum Market, Ann Arbor, MI

My former brother-in-law lives in Ann Arbor, and this market is one of his favorite sources for half-bottles.

Prices are always reasonable here, and the wide-ranging half-bottle selection is very good, particularly for dessert wines.

Zachys, Scarsdale, NY

Zachys is famous for its “half-bottle madness” sales; its selection of half-bottle Bordeaux is especially strong.