Top Half-Bottle Sources

F&W’s Lettie Teague found five great spots to score wine in half-bottles.

February 01, 2009

Is Wine in Half-Bottles Fully Worth It?

Astor Wines & Spirits, New York City

The overall half-bottle selection here is pretty good, but the half-bottle Champagne choices are great.

Half Wit Wines

This Web-only retailer sells more than 1,300 half-bottles from around the world. Most prices include shipping. halfwitwines.com.

Plum Market, Ann Arbor, MI

My former brother-in-law lives in Ann Arbor, and this market is one of his favorite sources for half-bottles.

Sam’s Wines & Spirits, Chicago

Prices are always reasonable here, and the wide-ranging half-bottle selection is very good, particularly for dessert wines.

Zachys, Scarsdale, NY

Zachys is famous for its “half-bottle madness” sales; its selection of half-bottle Bordeaux is especially strong.

