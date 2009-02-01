Top Half-Bottle Sources

F&W’s Lettie Teague found five great spots to score wine in half-bottles.
Plus: Is Wine in Half-Bottles Fully Worth It?
Astor Wines & Spirits, New York City
The overall half-bottle selection here is pretty good, but the half-bottle Champagne choices are great.
Half Wit Wines
This Web-only retailer sells more than 1,300 half-bottles from around the world. Most prices include shipping. halfwitwines.com.
Plum Market, Ann Arbor, MI
My former brother-in-law lives in Ann Arbor, and this market is one of his favorite sources for half-bottles.
Sam’s Wines & Spirits, Chicago
Prices are always reasonable here, and the wide-ranging half-bottle selection is very good, particularly for dessert wines.
Zachys, Scarsdale, NY
Zachys is famous for its “half-bottle madness” sales; its selection of half-bottle Bordeaux is especially strong.