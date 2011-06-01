Top Chef Top 10: Susan Feniger

© Fuse/Getty Images



1. Bicycle

"I have an old blue 10-speed; I'd probably be fine with no speeds. Once a year, I ride my bike on the beach."

2. Movies

"I love, love, love going to the movies. I've seen four in one day; on long plane rides, to places like India, I can watch even more. I love Rabbit-Proof Fencethe more depressing the movie, the more I like it." Courtesy of Simon & Schuster



3. Novels

"She's Come Undone by Wally Lamb is moving and sad and it feels real. It's about a young woman's struggles. I like things that teach you about real-life situations. It's why I love therapy." © Filmmagic/Getty Images

4. Music

"Annie Lennox has the most amazing voice, and she's the most amazing songwriter. 'Why' is one of my all-time favorite songs. I have the biggest crush on her."



5. Childhood Job

"My father had a flower shop in Toledo, Ohio, called the Flower Market. I hung out there from the time I was five; my job was to put pins in the corsages. It was nuts during homecoming." © David Malosh

"I'm not a BBQ ribs person. But I like sweet, salty and spicy combos, so these ribs are perfect for me." © Rosemary Calvert/Getty Images



7. Gerbera Daisies

"I adore the way they look and their colors. Not regular daisiesjust gerberas. I also like the simplicity of sunflowers." Courtesy of Panasonic



8. Rice Cookers

"For anyone who doesn't like to cook, it's the greatest thing. You can make a big pot in the morning and have it sitting for hours." © Skip Nall/Getty Images



9. Vietnam

"In an alley in Ho Chi Minh City, I had the most unbelievable bun thit nuonga bowl of rice noodles with grilled pork, cucumbers, chiles and fish sauce." Courtesy of Jill Platner



10. Earrings

"I have nine piercings in one ear. My sister did the first one; my parents had gone outside to see a fire truck and I told her, 'Quick, now!'"