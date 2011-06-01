Top Chef Top 10: Susan Feniger

Susan Feniger, the exuberant star of Top Chef Masters Season 2 owns several Los Angeles restaurants, including the street food-celebrating Street. But, she tells F&W's Kate Krader, cooking is just one of her obsessions.

Top Chef Masters star Susan Feniger's 10-speed bike.© Fuse/Getty Images

1. Bicycle

"I have an old blue 10-speed; I'd probably be fine with no speeds. Once a year, I ride my bike on the beach."

2. Movies

"I love, love, love going to the movies. I've seen four in one day; on long plane rides, to places like India, I can watch even more. I love Rabbit-Proof Fencethe more depressing the movie, the more I like it."Top Chef Masters star Susan Feniger reads She's Come Undone by Wally Lamb.Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

3. Novels

"She's Come Undone by Wally Lamb is moving and sad and it feels real. It's about a young woman's struggles. I like things that teach you about real-life situations. It's why I love therapy." Top Chef Masters star Susan Feniger listents to Annie Lennox.© Filmmagic/Getty Images

4. Music

"Annie Lennox has the most amazing voice, and she's the most amazing songwriter. 'Why' is one of my all-time favorite songs. I have the biggest crush on her."

5. Childhood Job

"My father had a flower shop in Toledo, Ohio, called the Flower Market. I hung out there from the time I was five; my job was to put pins in the corsages. It was nuts during homecoming."Cumin-Glazed Ribs with Avocado-Pineapple Salsa recipe© David Malosh

6. Spice-Rubbed Ribs

"I'm not a BBQ ribs person. But I like sweet, salty and spicy combos, so these ribs are perfect for me."Top Chef Masters star Susan Feniger adores gerbera daisies.© Rosemary Calvert/Getty Images

7. Gerbera Daisies

"I adore the way they look and their colors. Not regular daisiesjust gerberas. I also like the simplicity of sunflowers."Top Chef Masters star Susan Feniger's rice cooker.Courtesy of Panasonic

8. Rice Cookers

"For anyone who doesn't like to cook, it's the greatest thing. You can make a big pot in the morning and have it sitting for hours."Top Chef Masters star Susan Feniger on traveling to Vietnam.© Skip Nall/Getty Images

9. Vietnam

"In an alley in Ho Chi Minh City, I had the most unbelievable bun thit nuonga bowl of rice noodles with grilled pork, cucumbers, chiles and fish sauce."Top Chef Masters star Susan Feniger on piercings.Courtesy of Jill Platner

10. Earrings

"I have nine piercings in one ear. My sister did the first one; my parents had gone outside to see a fire truck and I told her, 'Quick, now!'"

