Top Chef Top 10: Jonathan Waxman

Jonathan Waxman, the 1970s California cooking pioneer and owner of New York City’s Barbuto is now a Top Chef Masters TV star. He tells F&W’s Kate Krader about 10 obsessions.
1. Ferrari Barchetta
“I sold vintage cars for a year and fell in love with the Barchetta—the first real Ferrari. It looks like a go-kart.”
2. Stereo Equipment
“I own a very esoteric stereo system from Naim in England. My speakers are Zu—actually, it’s a single speaker. I bought it from some punk-rock dudes in Utah.”
3. Family Heirlooms
“We have 19th-century Baccarat glasses from my wife’s mother. And real Paul Revere silver. Real.”
4. Beef Stroganoff
“In my quest to be a chef, I first attempted beef Stroganoff at age 12, with a recipe from a cookbook. This version is more luxurious: I make it with beef tenderloin and crème fraîche.”
5. Fantasy House
“I dream of buying a Beatrix Potter-style cottage in England. There would be a door so the rabbits and deer could come in.”
6. Persian Rugs
“Rugs from Persia are the most gorgeous things in the world: great art, and great craftsmanship. At 3 a.m., if I can’t sleep, I’ll look at rug catalogs.” Courtesy of the Mason & Hamlin Piano Company
7. Mason & Hamlin Piano
“My daughter’s teacher says our 1920s piano is the most beautiful one she’s ever played.”
8. The Alps
“Every summer I go to my friend’s house there. When you go hiking, you can see Mont Blanc—you can contemplate everything.”
9. Art
“I knew Richard Diebenkorn when I was chef at Michael’s in L.A. I bought a few of his pieces then. He’s the quintessential California artist.”
10. James Otis
“My wife’s family came over on the Mayflower. One of her ancestors is James Otis; he said, ‘Taxation without representation is tyranny.’ ”
Video: Jonathan Waxman’s Cooking Tips
More Top Chef Coverage
Top Chef TakeoverTop Chef RecipesGail Simmons Rescues Top Chef Dishes