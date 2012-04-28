Top Chef Top 10: Hubert Keller

© Getty



1. Motorcycle

"My dream bike is the ultimate customized Harley-Davidson, in different shades of red. The customized ones are very long in front, and the back is really fat."



2. Target Shooting

"It's my favorite sport. I love the competitive side of shooting, and the need for precision and speed."

3. Red Rock Canyon

"I've been going to Las Vegas for years, but I only recently discovered Red Rock. Early in the morning the light is majestic." © Pioneer Electronics USA Inc.



4. DJ Equipment

"I have a regular deck for DJing parties. I would love a new one, the Pioneer DJM-800. It's amazing: It's like having two decks that talk to each other."



"My trick for making individual cabbage cakes: Use a coffee cup to mold the stuffing in the cabbage leaves. Different meats are good: I add bacon to the veal and sausage."

Courtesy of Craig Brimanson



"When we create cocktails at Fleur de Lys, I'm always part of the drink-making process. Recently, we created a drink with rum, tequila and guava. We didn't know what to call it, so I put the question up on my Facebook page. We ended up picking the shortest name: Hangover."

© CP Photo Art/Getty



7. Poodles

"Growing up, my family always had French poodles. They were always black, and they always had the same name: Zezette."

Courtesy of www.volanobiz.com



8. Berkel Meat Slicer

"My wife bought me a red one from the '50s for my birthdayI was born in 1954. When friends are over, we stand around it with glasses of wine and slice prosciutto."



"I'm from Alsace, so I always say a grand cru Riesling is one of the greatest white wines in the world. And it's very food-friendly, too."

© Fuknnaguc/Getty



10. Lady Gaga

"We saw her in San Jose, California. She was fabulous; her outfits are crazy. The staging is great, but it's her voice that's most amazing."