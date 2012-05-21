Top Chef Top 10: Floyd Cardoz

© Vedderman123 / Shutterstock



1. Museums

"My 13-year-old son, Justin, and I are really into the dinosaurs at the American Museum of Natural History. It's a big thing for us."

2. The Big Bang Theory

"I can't miss that TV show. It's so funny, and it reminds me of my biochemistry background. Guys in my class were a little like that."

"Oban is my favorite, but I have about 15 different kinds at home. If I see one I haven't tried before, I think, 'I have to taste that.'" © Antonis Achilleos



"Since I always grow heirloom tomatoes, I like to devise new ways to use them; this is one way. I'll serve a version of this dish at North End Grill." Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers LLC



5. Book

"I'm reading Righteous Porkchop, by Nicolette Hahn Niman, the wife of Niman Ranch's owner. It's disheartening to see how ugly the food business is. But eye-opening to see what's going on." Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger



6. Jeans

"I already liked Tommy Hilfiger shirts. Then one day I tried on a pair of Tommy jeans. They fit me so well, I always have a pair now." © SSPL via Getty Images



7. National Geographic TV

"It has shows about Darwin and the finches, dominant and recessive genes. On Sunday mornings, the first thing I do is turn on National Geographic." © Alan Buckingham / Getty



"I want to have a roof garden. I love vegetable gardening. I'll plant different things, like red and green mustard greens."

9. Games

"I play Sudoku at least once a day. I buy the booksI don't play it on the computer. I skip the first part of the books because it's always too easy for me." © Bebby Wong / Shutterstock



10. Baseball

"The New York Mets are my team. I have a taco stand at Citi Field stadium, where they play, so that's another good reason to go."

