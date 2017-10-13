Bravo Takes 'Top Chef' to Colorado in Season 15

Top Chef is going to new heights this year as it moves the competition to Colorado, home to some of America's highest mountains and most health-conscious eaters.

Season 15 of the Emmy-winning culinary sensation will take viewers and competitors to four of the state's most interesting cities, including the capitol Denver, the picturesque "college town" of Boulder, Colorado's best kept secret Telluride, and Aspen, where you can find some of the finest ski resorts and the Food & Wine Classic—known, among many things, for its food trends, tastings, and attention-grabbing attendees.

You can get a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Top Chef: Colorado, premiering on Thursday, December 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo, below.

Host Padma Lakshmi is slated to return, along with Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and Graham Elliot as judges. The always-anticipated list of guest judges will include Top Chef All-Stars winner Richard Blais, Australian chef and Celebrity Apprentice contestant Curtis Stone, southern chef and cooking celebrity John Besh, owner of the Michelin-starred Los Gatos David Kinch, and ten-time nominee, one-time winner of the James Beard Foundation's Best NYC Chef Wylie Dufresne, Top Chef Masters finalist Bryan Voltaggio and Top Chef season six winner Michael Voltaggio.

Colorado culinary greats Troy Guard, Alex Seidel, Hosea Rosenberg, Lachlan MacKinnon-Patterson, and more will also lend their expertise to season 15's chefs, including:

Fatima Ali (New York City, NY)

Tyler Anderson (Simsbury, CT)

Carrie Baird (Denver, CO)

Adrienne Cheatham (New York City, NY)

Laura Cole (Denali National Park, AK)

Joseph Flamm (Chicago, IL)

Rogelio Garcia (San Francisco, CA)

Tanya Holland (Oakland, CA)

Bruce Kalman (Los Angeles, CA)

Brother Luck (Colorado Springs, CO)

Melissa Perfit (San Francisco, CA)

Tu David Phu (Oakland, CA)

Joe Sasto (Los Angeles, CA)

Christopher Scott (Brooklyn, NY)

Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins (San Diego, CA)

This season's challenges will center around Colorado cuisine and will feature even the region's more distinctive delicacies, such as the famous Rocky Mountain oysters (bull testicles). As before, when the winner is crowned, they will receive $125,000 courtesy of San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, a showcase at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and their very own feature in Food & Wine magazine.

In addition to a whole new set of contestants, guest judges, and locations, Top Chef's digital companion video series, Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, will launch for the first time before Season 15 begins airing. Available on BravoTV.com, Bravo Now, VOD and YouTube, season seven of the online series will premiere on Thursday, November 30 and is expected to feature "unprecedented twists and turns" as cheftestants face off for a chance to earn a spot back in the competition.