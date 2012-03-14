Top Chef Season 9 Overview

Judge Gail Simmons, host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio returned for the ninth season of Top Chef. Photo courtesy of Bravo.

It’s a whole new ballgame for the competing chefs on Bravo’s Top Chef 9: Texas. For the first time ever, a record 29 chefs almost double the number of chefs in seasons’ pastwill see if they have what it takes to become an official cheftestant and qualify to wear the Top Chef coat. Only 16 will go on to cook their way across the Lone Star State, participating in challenges in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.-->

The star-studded ninth season featured some of the biggest names in food, music, and entertainment, including Charlize Theron, Pee-wee Herman, Cat Cora, John Besh, Tim Love and Patti LaBelle. At the Judges' Table, famed chefs Emeril Lagasse and Hugh Acheson joined host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and F&W's Gail Simmons as series judges.

Top Chef Season 9 Video

The Top Chef Season 9 Hopefuls

Nyesha Arrington, 28

Los Angeles, Calif., Wilshire Restaurant

Lindsay Autry, 29

West Palm Beach, Fla., Omphoy Ocean Resort & Michelle Bernstein

Jonathan Baltazar, 36

Long Beach, Calif., Heights Cuisine

Ty-Lör Boring, 34

Brooklyn, N.Y., Spasso

Molly Brandt, 30

Hollywood, Fla., Allure of the Seas for Royal Caribbean

Chaz Brown, 29

New York, N.Y., Fatty Crab

Kimberly Calichio, 27

New York, N.Y., Fishtail by David Burke

Beverly Kim, 31

Chicago, Ill., Aria Restaurant

Chris Crary, 29

Los Angeles, Calif., Whist Restaurant in the Viceroy Hotel

Andrew Curren, 32

Austin, Texas , 24 Diner

Berenice deAraujo, 33

Miami, Fla., Sra. Martinez

Janine Falvo, 37

Atlanta, Ga., Briza Restaurant

Richie Farina, 28

Chicago, Ill., MOTO

Sarah Grueneberg, 29

Chicago, Ill., Spiaggia

Chris Jones, 30

Chicago, Ill., MOTO

Edward Lee, 38

Louisville, Ky., 610 Magnolia

Whitney Otawka, 30

Cumberland Island, Ga., Greyfield Inn

Simon Pantet, 30

Seattle, Wash., Twenty-Two Doors

Colin Patterson, 37

Seattle, Wash., Sutra

Laurent Quenioux, 51

Los Angeles, Calif., Vertical Wine Bistro

Paul Qui, 30

Austin, Texas, Uchiko Restaurant

Keith Rhodes, 39

Wilmington, N.C., Catch Restaurants

Grayson Schmitz, 27

New York, N.Y., Exec. Chef

Tyler Stone, 22

Sacramento, Calif., Personal Chef

Heather Terhune, 39

Chicago, Ill., Sable Kitchen and Bar

Chuy Valencia, 25

Chicago, Ill., Chilam Bilam

Nina Vicente, 29

Seattle, Wash., Spur Gastropub

Ashley Villaluz, 25

Seattle, Wash., Sous Chef

Dakota Weiss, 35

Los Angeles, Calif., 9:30 Restaurant and The Backyard