Congratulations to Paul Qui, winner of Top Chef: Texas, the ninth season of Bravo's Emmy-Award winning, hit reality series.
Top Chef Season 9 Overview
Judge Gail Simmons, host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio returned for the ninth season of Top Chef. Photo courtesy of Bravo.
It’s a whole new ballgame for the competing chefs on Bravo’s Top Chef 9: Texas. For the first time ever, a record 29 chefs almost double the number of chefs in seasons’ pastwill see if they have what it takes to become an official cheftestant and qualify to wear the Top Chef coat. Only 16 will go on to cook their way across the Lone Star State, participating in challenges in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.-->
The star-studded ninth season featured some of the biggest names in food, music, and entertainment, including Charlize Theron, Pee-wee Herman, Cat Cora, John Besh, Tim Love and Patti LaBelle. At the Judges' Table, famed chefs Emeril Lagasse and Hugh Acheson joined host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and F&W's Gail Simmons as series judges.
Plus: Gail Simmons’s Top Chef Blog
Top Chef Season 9 Video
More Top Chef Features:
Top Chef: Season Recaps and VideoTop Chef DishesTop Chef Just Desserts:
Season 2
The Top Chef Season 9 Hopefuls
Nyesha Arrington, 28
Los Angeles, Calif., Wilshire Restaurant
Lindsay Autry, 29
West Palm Beach, Fla., Omphoy Ocean Resort & Michelle Bernstein
Jonathan Baltazar, 36
Long Beach, Calif., Heights Cuisine
Ty-Lör Boring, 34
Brooklyn, N.Y., Spasso
Molly Brandt, 30
Hollywood, Fla., Allure of the Seas for Royal Caribbean
Chaz Brown, 29
New York, N.Y., Fatty Crab
Kimberly Calichio, 27
New York, N.Y., Fishtail by David Burke
Beverly Kim, 31
Chicago, Ill., Aria Restaurant
Chris Crary, 29
Los Angeles, Calif., Whist Restaurant in the Viceroy Hotel
Andrew Curren, 32
Austin, Texas , 24 Diner
Berenice deAraujo, 33
Miami, Fla., Sra. Martinez
Janine Falvo, 37
Atlanta, Ga., Briza Restaurant
Richie Farina, 28
Chicago, Ill., MOTO
Sarah Grueneberg, 29
Chicago, Ill., Spiaggia
Chris Jones, 30
Chicago, Ill., MOTO
Edward Lee, 38
Louisville, Ky., 610 Magnolia
Whitney Otawka, 30
Cumberland Island, Ga., Greyfield Inn
Simon Pantet, 30
Seattle, Wash., Twenty-Two Doors
Colin Patterson, 37
Seattle, Wash., Sutra
Laurent Quenioux, 51
Los Angeles, Calif., Vertical Wine Bistro
Paul Qui, 30
Austin, Texas, Uchiko Restaurant
Keith Rhodes, 39
Wilmington, N.C., Catch Restaurants
Grayson Schmitz, 27
New York, N.Y., Exec. Chef
Tyler Stone, 22
Sacramento, Calif., Personal Chef
Heather Terhune, 39
Chicago, Ill., Sable Kitchen and Bar
Chuy Valencia, 25
Chicago, Ill., Chilam Bilam
Nina Vicente, 29
Seattle, Wash., Spur Gastropub
Ashley Villaluz, 25
Seattle, Wash., Sous Chef
Dakota Weiss, 35
Los Angeles, Calif., 9:30 Restaurant and The Backyard