Top Chef Season 8: All-Stars Season

Congratulations to Richard Blais, winner of Top Chef: All-Stars, the eighth season of Bravo's Emmy-Award winning, hit reality series.
Recipes
- Artichokes with Smoked-Herb Mayonnaise
Richard Blais serves steamed artichokes whole in this simple dish. Their nutty flavor is especially delicious with the smoky, herb-flecked mayonnaise.
- Tomato Salad with Pickled Walnuts and Blue Cheese
Blais garnishes his take on a caprese salad of tomato and mozzarella with pickled walnuts. “The blue cheese and the celery give this dish a little ‘adultness,’“ he says.
- Ginger-Lime Baby Carrots
Blais cooks carrots in a tangy ginger sauce and then sprinkles them with the flavorful, seaweed-and-sesame-seed-based Japanese seasoning called furikake.
Profile + Features
- Richard Blais: Top Chef Winner’s Challenge
Richard Blais is a master of molecular, more-is-more food. The F&W challenge: to make simple vegetable side dishes.
Season 8 Overview
Top Chef’s Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi and the Season 8 cheftestants. Photo courtesy of Bravo.
They’re back and they’re ready for redemption — Bravo’s Top Chef congregates a dream team of 18 past cheftestants who nearly won the title to return to see if they have what it takes. The 2010 Primetime Emmy Award-winning Top Chef returns to New York City for Season 8 with host Padma Lakshmi and head judge chef Tom Colicchio, alongside judges Gail Simmons and new this season, best-selling author and chef, Anthony Bourdain.
Plus: Gail Simmons’s Top Chef Blog
New York City Cheftestants
Elia Aboumrad; Season 2, final four
Stephen Asprinio; Season 1, top five
Richard Blais; Season 4 finalist
Jennifer Carroll; Season 6, final four
Tiffany Derry; Season 7, top five
Tiffani Faison; Season 1 finalist
Carla Hall; Season 5 finalist
Mike Isabella; Season 6, top seven
Jamie Lauren; Season 5, top seven
Dale Levitski; Season 3 finalist
Antonia Lofaso; Season 4, final four
Spike Mendelsohn; Season 4, top five
Angelo Sosa; Season 7 finalist
Dale Talde; Season 4, top six
Casey Thompson; Season 3 finalist and fan favorite
Marcel Vigneron; Season 2 finalist
Fabio Viviani; Season 5 final four and fan favorite
Tre Wilcox; Season 3, top eight