Top Chef Season 8: All-Stars Season

Recipes

Artichokes with Smoked-Herb Mayonnaise

Richard Blais serves steamed artichokes whole in this simple dish. Their nutty flavor is especially delicious with the smoky, herb-flecked mayonnaise.

Richard Blais serves steamed artichokes whole in this simple dish. Their nutty flavor is especially delicious with the smoky, herb-flecked mayonnaise. Tomato Salad with Pickled Walnuts and Blue Cheese

Blais garnishes his take on a caprese salad of tomato and mozzarella with pickled walnuts. “The blue cheese and the celery give this dish a little ‘adultness,’“ he says.

Blais garnishes his take on a caprese salad of tomato and mozzarella with pickled walnuts. “The blue cheese and the celery give this dish a little ‘adultness,’“ he says. Ginger-Lime Baby Carrots

Blais cooks carrots in a tangy ginger sauce and then sprinkles them with the flavorful, seaweed-and-sesame-seed-based Japanese seasoning called furikake.

Profile + Features

Richard Blais: Top Chef Winner’s Challenge

Richard Blais is a master of molecular, more-is-more food. The F&W challenge: to make simple vegetable side dishes.

Season 8 Overview

Top Chef’s Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi and the Season 8 cheftestants. Photo courtesy of Bravo.

They’re back and they’re ready for redemption — Bravo’s Top Chef congregates a dream team of 18 past cheftestants who nearly won the title to return to see if they have what it takes. The 2010 Primetime Emmy Award-winning Top Chef returns to New York City for Season 8 with host Padma Lakshmi and head judge chef Tom Colicchio, alongside judges Gail Simmons and new this season, best-selling author and chef, Anthony Bourdain.

Plus: Gail Simmons’s Top Chef Blog

Season 8 Video

More Top Chef Features:

Top Chef: Season Recaps and Video Top Chef Dishes Top Chef 7: Washington, DC

New York City Cheftestants

Elia Aboumrad; Season 2, final four

Stephen Asprinio; Season 1, top five

Richard Blais; Season 4 finalist

Jennifer Carroll; Season 6, final four

Tiffany Derry; Season 7, top five

Tiffani Faison; Season 1 finalist

Carla Hall; Season 5 finalist

Mike Isabella; Season 6, top seven

Jamie Lauren; Season 5, top seven

Dale Levitski; Season 3 finalist

Antonia Lofaso; Season 4, final four

Spike Mendelsohn; Season 4, top five

Angelo Sosa; Season 7 finalist

Dale Talde; Season 4, top six

Casey Thompson; Season 3 finalist and fan favorite

Marcel Vigneron; Season 2 finalist

Fabio Viviani; Season 5 final four and fan favorite

Tre Wilcox; Season 3, top eight



