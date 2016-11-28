Top Chef 14: Charleston

Top Chef Season 14 Overview

"Top Chef: Charleston," the fourteenth season of the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series, premieres Thursday, December 1 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Returning to the judges table for the new season are judges Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons and host Padma Lakshmi who are joined by new judge and Top Chef Masters alum, Graham Elliot.

Season 14 will head to Charleston, South Carolina, where the challenges are inspired by the unique people, cuisine and rich history. This town will never be the same once these chefs sweep through! In an unparalleled twist, eight acclaimed chefs from across the country will unpack their knives alongside eight chefs from seasons past, who have never won the prestigious title and are back for redemption.

The winner will receive $125,000 furnished by San Pellegrino, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, a showcase at the Annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and the coveted title of “Top Chef.”

For more Top Chef news and coverage, visit bravotv.com/top-chef.

