Top Chef 13: California

Top Chef Season 13 Overview

"Top Chef: California," the thirteenth season of the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series, premieres Wednesday, December 2 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Returning to the judges table for the new season in New England are head judge Tom Colicchio, judges Gail Simmons, Richard Blais and host Padma Lakshmi.

Season 13 will return to San Francisco and Los Angeles, where the series began, while also making stops in San Diego, Santa Barbara, Oakland, and the Greater Palm Springs area. The season will offer up some unique challenges for the Cheftestants, who are cooking for a myriad of stars—including rapper MC Hammer and supermodel Chrissy Teigen—and face the return of the Sudden Death Quickfire challenge, as well as the most daunting Restaurant Wars ever.

The winner will receive $125,000 furnished by San Pellegrino, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, a showcase at the Annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and the title of “Top Chef.”

The Top Chef: California Hopefuls

Karen Akunowicz

Kearny, NJ; Currently resides in Boston, MA

Angelina Bastidas

Miami, Florida

Carl Dooley

Boston, MA

Garret Fleming

Born in Charleston, SC; Currently resides in Washington, DC

Jeremy Ford

Born in Jacksonville, FL; Currently resides in Miami, FL

Renee Kelly

Born in Shawnee, KS; Currently resides in Merriam, KS

Phillip Frankland Lee

Los Angeles, CA

Marjorie Meek-Bradley

Born in Ukiah, CA; Currently resides in Washington, DC

Kwame Onwuachi

Bronx, NY

Amar Santana

Born in Queens, NY; Currently resides in Orange County, CA

Grayson Schmitz

Born in New Holstein, Wisconsin; Currently resides in New York, NY

Jason Stratton

Seattle, WA

Giselle Wellman

San Diego, CA; Currently resides in Los Angeles, CA

Frances Tariga-Weshnak

New York City

Isaac Toups

Born is Rayne, LA; Currently resides in New Orleans, LA

Wesley True

Born in Mobile, AL; Currently resides in Atlanta, GA

Chad White

Born in Spokane, WA; Currently resides in San Diego, CA & Tijuana, Mexico